Mercedes, after Singapore, they are looking for redemption in Japan

Sport can be brutal, but it always offers an opportunity for revenge, and much sooner than other areas. For Mercedes, the Singapore Grand Prix was a hard disappointment to swallow: Red Bull took a “weekend break” and the Brackley team was unable to take advantage of it despite choosing the right strategy in the final to attack the leaders two positions, occupied by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

The Ferrari driver’s choice to give the DRS to his former teammate ruined the victory plans of George Russell and Mercedes, who however will try again in Suzuka – together of course with Lewis Hamilton. Of course, provided that Red Bull is still in crisis: difficult, considering that the Japanese bends should be the ideal hunting ground for the RB19. And so team principal Toto Wolff has set himself the goal of extending the margin over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings, which is currently 24 points.

Wolff’s words

“It was an emotional Sunday in Singapore. Even if the result was not what we hoped for, there are many positives we can take. We have been courageous and aggressive with our strategic choices. The pace of the car was high all weekend. We worked well as a team and – like true runners that we are – we really tried to win. Lewis took the podium with an excellent race. He showed impressive pace throughout the GP, especially in the final stint: third position was a well-deserved reward for his efforts. For George, the performance was flawless all weekend. He gave his all in the search for victory. This is absolutely what we want to see. He made a small mistake on the last lap and this hurts even more, but I know he will recover great“.

“In a few days there will be another race. Japan is always a unique event, with very passionate fans. The Suzuka track is incredibly challenging and the drivers love racing on this track. In Singapore the margins were very tight, we will aim for another competitive race in Suzuka. Last week we lost ground in the Constructors’ Championship to Ferrari. However, we look forward and not backwards. Our goal is to maximize the package we have and get as many points as possible. If we do that, I’m sure we can extend our lead“.