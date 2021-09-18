Between the editions of the Dutch and Italian Grand Prix this year, the world of Formula 1 has known a large number of official news concerning the pilots market. Among the confirmations and news regarding the 2022 season, the most cited and hottest names have closely involved the Mercedes, real queen of this summer session.

The German manufacturer, however, has not yet fully concluded its operations for the next championship, as confirmed directly by the team principal of the three-pointed star. Toto Wolff. The Austrian, interviewed by Sky Sport F1, has in fact analyzed the main moves implemented during the halfway point of this season, also addressing the circumstance of another driver looking for a seat in F1 as Nyck de Vries: “The market was not a sensitive issue – said the Mercedes manager – but it was important to do it in a correct spirit. First of all I wanted to understand where Valtteri would go, because he is a boy from our family. Knowing that he was addressed to Alfa we then spoke to George to look at the contracts. At the beginning of the summer we knew where Valtteri was going and at Spa we talked to George ”.

Regarding the reigning world champion of Formula E, Wolff expressed his opinion on a possible landing in the Circus. “Nyck is a very strong guy – admitted the Austrian team principal – he is intelligent and has won in all classes. He is the first Mercedes champion in the electric class and deserves a place in F1. But I don’t want to lose him for another Formula E championship. It will be our last championship there, so it would be important if he stayed where he is. But if a door opens for him in F1 – he added – we will support it “. A passage could have opened in Aston Martin, but the rumors that they wanted the withdrawal of Sebastian Vettel they proved themselves for what they were, that is, unfounded. For de Vries, in short, only Alfa Romeo remains.