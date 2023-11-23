The excessive power of Red Bull

With a 4 point lead in the Constructors’ standings over Ferrari, the Mercedes arrives in Abu Dhabi with the aim of obtaining the title of vice-champion at the end of a season in which the Red Bull he dominated far and wide without leaving any crumbs for his opponents. In the era of ground effect cars, returning in 2022, the Milton Keynes team made the difference with Max Verstappen, a true protagonist on the track who rewrote the record books with impeccable performances. However, in 2026Formula 1 will introduce new and important technical rules relating to engines.

Regulatory news

A championship that the Mercedes Team Principal is looking at with interest, and with relative anticipation Toto Wolff. In an interview with Kronen Zeitungthe Austrian manager highlighted the developments that will be implemented starting from the World Cup: “The engine rule has been agreed – he underlined – with the 100% sustainable fuel and up to 50% electric traction. It’s a fixed point.”. Everything is therefore clear for the engines, even if Wolff has highlighted an issue that is generating some uncertainty.

What should the new car be like?

Above all, the one relating to energy recovery. The current cars equipped with power units, in fact, would struggle to maintain top speed on the rather long straights like those present in Monza, not to mention the city circuits which have characteristics similar to those of the ‘Temple of Speed’ like those of Baku and Las Vegas. Consequently, the biggest challenge will be to develop a faster and lighter car, equipped at the same time with a battery that allows it to exploit the powerful electric drive: “The car needs to be shorter, narrower and more aerodynamically efficient – explained Wolff – we aim to minimize aerodynamic drag on straights without sacrificing downforce when cornering.”

The appearance of the next cars

So what will be the new generation cars of 2026? In this regard, Wolff responded with a joke, underlining the important challenges that the teams will have to face: “I don’t know if they will be dragsters or small spaceships with wings that retract straight – he joked – but that’s exactly what makes it so exciting, and that’s exactly how F1 should be, that is, breaking new ground.”