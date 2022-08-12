111 victories in eight years of the turbo-hybrid era, again zero in 2022: the Mercedes for now, the appeal with the 2022 technical regulation based on the ground effect has been missed, a turning point perfectly exploited by Ferrari to return to playing a leading role in F1 after two years without stage victories in 2020-2021. Red Bull, engaged like the House of the three-pointed star in a fight with no holds barred both on and off the track last season, has instead designed a car, the RB18, capable of keeping pace with the Ferrari F1- 75.

The single-seater built in Maranello is the benchmark of the starting grid in terms of performance, but several factors at the moment prevent Ferrari from actually fighting with Max Verstappen and Red Bull for the Drivers’ title (80 points separate the reigning world champion and Charles Leclerc) and the Constructors’ title (there are 97 lengths between Milton Keynes and the Italian team). Yet further back Mercedes, which has yet to celebrate its first victory in this 2022 with the W13.

Lewis Hamilton has won at least one race in each season he has played in F1 since 2007 and the hope of the seven-time world champion and Mercedes – including George Russell – is not to break this row by winning at least one of the nine races still on the calendar from Spa to Abu Dhabi. The FIA ​​anti-porpoising directive will make its debut in Belgium, which could force some teams to lose performance due to a forced raising of the car floor in terms of set-up. Then, in 2023, an increase of 15 millimeters in the bottom is expected compared to what is now allowed to definitively remove the specter of porpoising, an aerodynamic rebound triggered by the ground effect that is harmful to the health of the pilots.

In the meantime, Mercedes will continue the experiments so as not to miss the 2023 appeal with the world championship run-up: “We are in a situation where we can try things – the words of the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to the microphones of Sky Sports Uk – not winning is super frustrating. We’ve been arguing all these years about what would happen if we lost, and it did. We have to remain humble and look at the weekend race after race, this year it is impossible to get back in the race for the titles ”.