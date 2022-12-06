With the onset of the hybrid era of Mercedesin 2014, the dominance of the Silver Arrows in Formula 1 had begun, with an impressive series of 8 consecutive constructors’ titles and 7 drivers’ titles, with the only one escaping the last lap of the last race with the unfortunate race of Abu Dhabi 2021. But with the new aerodynamic rules of 2022, the men of Toto Wolff they found themselves pursuers and not fugitives, clearly behind Red Bull and Ferrari from the very first laps of the new cycle of cars. Hamilton and Russell were thus able to bring home just one win from twenty-two races, with Mercedes finishing third in the team standings.

With the substantial stability of the rules – there will be news on the funds side, as announced by the technical directive 039 of Belgium – the leaders of Formula 1 expect an increasingly accentuated convergence of performance between the teams. And also the team principal, managing director and co-owner of Mercedes F1, Toto Wolff, is of the same opinion: “We know who our rivals are today, but tomorrow we will have more and that will be because of the spending cap. Our sport should be like this, no longer one or three teams battling up front, but maybe five. No one will be able to win eight championships in a row again in the futureor, because this is the spirit in which these rules were conceived“. The Vienna manager, in the statements collected by RacingNews365.comthen wanted to dedicate a reflection on how to recover during the season: “Getting back into contention is more difficult, because you can no longer simply invest more money to get results fast. But I think the restrictions in the wind tunnel are designed to allow the teams at the bottom of the table to make big strides. If you finish last you will have 50 or 40% more time in the tunnel and it will be an advantage to exploit to regroup the championships”.