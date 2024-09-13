Wolff and the Newey-Aston Martin affair

Even on Friday free practice in Baku it is always the same theme Adrian Newey to dominate the Formula 1 paddock. Commenting on the news of the week to the microphones Skyit was also the team principal of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, who according to rumours had tried in a very early stage to insert himself in the auction to secure the services of the genius of aerodynamics. After the fact – that is, after the announcement of the marriage between Newey and the team of Lawrence Stroll – the Austrian manager however wanted to place the emphasis on another important purchase by Aston Martin.

The secret weapon is Andy Cowell

According to Wolff, in fact, Stroll’s real coup would be Andy Cowell and that is the 55-year-old British engineer who was the guru of the Mercedes power unit department until 2020 (and therefore among the supporters of the long period of domination of the three-pointed star). At Aston Martin we will see him again from next October 1st in a completely new role as CEO of the F1 team to replace the outgoing Martin Whitmarsh, and Toto believes that his contribution could be decisive: “For me, the most important person on the team is Andy Cowellwho worked at Mercedes on engines and is a very skilled manager. As CEO he will be very effective, because he is someone who understands perfectly how the organization, structure and processes of a Formula 1 team work”.

Aston Martin fighting for the F1 world championship

“Adrian Newey – continued the great boss of the Mercedes team – of course he has the talent of aerodynamics, but I know how Andy works and I believe that with these two figures Aston Martin can be in the fight for the world championship. 2026? It’s a good thing Cowell went to Aston Martin and not Red Bull Power Train.but then I think that the change in regulation is very significant given that there will also be changes for fuels, which will be 100% synthetic. It is possible that there will be a complete revolution in the performance of the teams”. No comment instead on the issue of the driver market and on the possibility that Aston Martin will enter the announced Race to snatch Max Verstappen from Red Bull already with a view to 2026: “We focus on Kimi and George (Antonelli and Russell, ed.). They are our main priority. They are both very fast riders.”.