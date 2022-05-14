Raise your hand if you expected a George Russell so perky after five races. The former Williams has already amassed a 23-point lead over his multi-titled team-mate Lewis Hamilton: the good fortune of Melbourne and Miami contributed, of course, but the consistency and driving quality of Mr. Saturday they had a certain weight, to the point that despite reversing positions in Australia and Florida, Russell would still be ahead in the standings compared to Sir Lewis.

There is no doubt that the # 63 is more used to getting dirty in the mud, a quality that came out especially in Imola, when he finished fourth, while the seven-time world champion ended up in the back, unable to overtake Pierre Gasly and even coming voiced by Max Verstappen. For team principal Toto Wolff, however, there is more to the habit of fighting for the punticino: “When you consider George’s resume, who won the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles, we knew he was very good. And then obviously the Williams school added the part of him, we never had any doubts that it would do very well“, These are the words of the Austrian. “We see that it is becoming more and more concrete on the track. I really like his rational approach, he does not change his mentality either when he is in front or when he is behind, he just thinks about making the car faster. And I must say that I really enjoy seeing him and Hamilton working together, the level is high for both of us. These results have led us to a good position in the constructors’ championship, I couldn’t wish for a better pair“.