Mercedes, Russell solid on Saturday in Jeddah: Wolff happy

Great performance by George Russell in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. With a lap that bordered on perfection, the young British managed to beat the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, on the contrary imprecise, especially in the first sector. A Mercedes that therefore sees itself again in the positions that count thanks to its little gem, which inflicted a gap of no less than four tenths on Lewis Hamilton. Team principal Toto Wolff believes that more than this could not be done, considering that Red Bull is currently unattainable and that Aston Martin is very fast. For the Austrian, even Max Verstappen might not be out of the fight for victory.

Wolff’s joke about Red Bull

“Yep, maybe they did it on purpose to reassemble from the bottom of the grill“, joked Wolff about the technical problem that affected Verstappen. In a more serious tone, the Austrian outlined Mercedes’ goals for tomorrow: “I think that we should be keeping up with the Ferraris and Aston Martins, at least judging by what we saw yesterday. We can play with them, but Perez has a different car“.

Hamilton subdued

The team principal analyzed qualifying in general and in particular Lewis Hamilton’s seventh place, who also finished behind Esteban Ocon: “I think we are where we expect to be. We know we have our performance gaps. And I think we can be those two tenths faster or slower to be third or sixth. It really doesn’t matter. We have to make big steps forward in the upcoming races“he told the Britons of Sky Sports F1. “We need to find out why Lewis was four tenths behind George. He had a bit of a problem in the first sector, the time never came, we need to see what the set-up differences are“.