Wolff-FIA, tense stories

The relationships between Toto Wolff and the International Automobile Federation they reached the point of no return last December, when the Austrian manager and his wife Susie were the subject of an investigation by the FIA ​​for a possible conflict of interest.

The couple did not digest the action of the federal bodies – later withdrawn within the space of a day – and moved Liberty Media and the Formula 1 teams to take sides against the organization chaired by Mohammed Ben Sulayem. And the Wolffs have also raised the possibility of taking legal action against those responsible for the incident, to protect their image.

Wolff, more digs at the FIA

During a long interview given in Munich to the English of TheTelegraphToto Wolff preferred not to comment on possible legal action, nor to point the finger directly at the FIA.

However, the Austrian manager wanted to draw attention to the recent exits from the Federationnamely that of the sporting director Steve Nielsen, the single-seater technical director Tim Goss and the head of the women's commission, Deborah Mayer.

Wolff asked: “I find it worrying to see so many people leaving. The loss of Steve Nielsen is a hard blow, I couldn't think of a more prepared and correct sports director. As a leader I can say that the culture and environment that are created are important to help those who work grow. When such competent people leave an organization, a void is created. This is clear. We have to ask ourselves: why have so many people suddenly decided to leave?”.

Wolff then concluded his reasoning: “What the FIA ​​needs is stability, we are talking about one of the three main players in the sport. The leaders of these organizations must set an example for everyone else. You don't just have to say you act transparently and ethically. We actually have to meet this standard every single day.”