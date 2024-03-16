Crazy market

The crazy driver market for the 2025 season, opened from sensational announcement of Lewis Hamilton's future move to Ferrari and further fueled by rumors of a possible rift between Max Verstappen and Red Bull, promises to make people talk almost more about the results obtained on the track by the protagonists of the Circus. The eyes of most observers are currently focused precisely on seat of Mercedes #44 and who could occupy it in a few months.

A new candidate

The original candidates, who seemed to be the very young Andrea Kimi Antonelli and the veteran Fernando Alonso, were joined by the suggestions of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. Now, however, another name has been suggested as Hamilton's potential heir. It's about Nico Hulkenberga 36-year-old from Emmerich who drives for Haas and boasts the unenviable record in F1 for number of GPs contested without ever managing to get on the podium. His former team principal in the American team, Gunther Steinersponsored him by speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports F1suggesting his name to the current top manager of the Mercedes wall, Toto Wolff.

Steiner's appeal

“If I were the boss of Mercedes I wouldn't say no even to Nico Hulkenberg – suggested Steiner – he was often underestimated and usually found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. But maybe this time he will be in the right place at the right time.”. At 'flagship' level, the hiring of Hulkenberg would be a very interesting move for Mercedes, which with Schumacher and Rosberg has also shown in the recent past that it takes into great consideration the possibility of deploy German drivers on their single-seaters. Only time will tell if this will really be yet another twist in this crazy driver market that has just begun.