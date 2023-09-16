Russell in the front row

The Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix have provided surprises and twists repeatedly, also and above all as regards the top teams: while Red Bull even lost the chance to fight for pole position with both of its drivers, sensationally eliminated in Q2, Aston Martin had to settle for 7th place for Fernando Alonso (behind an excellent Kevin Magnussen) after the thrill experienced in Q1 due to the bad accident of Stroll, who fortunately escaped unscathed from his AMR23. The front page is all for Ferrari, in pole position with Carlos Sainz and in third position with Leclerc, who in turn was beaten by just 7 thousandths of a second from Mercedes by George Russell.

Hamilton’s disappointment

Norris also did well, 4th with his McLaren, while the seven-time world champion smiled less Lewis Hamilton, 5th with the other W14. A performance that does not satisfy the #44 at all, even more so after some setup changes made at the end of free practice which seemed to be able to offer an assist to the Briton to gain more important positions on the starting grid: “Yesterday the car had an incredible feeling and we hoped that with some changes we would be able to challenge the Ferraris – commented – we made some pretty major changes overnight, but the car got away from me again and today we didn’t have the necessary speed. It’s obviously disappointing, especially because we had a great package and George managed to get to the front. But tomorrow is a new day and there is much to contend with. I hope that tomorrow George makes a great start and puts pressure on the Ferraris; It would be great if he could win. For my part, I will push as hard as I can to move forward and see how the race unfolds in front of me.”

Race with many emotions

Therefore different feelings compared to those expressed by his teammate and the Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolffenthusiastic about the result of qualifying but cautious about the forecasts and expectations for tomorrow’s race: “I think that Today we outdid ourselves – he added – Singapore is a track for Ferrari, who were also strong last year, so to come within a tenth of pole with George is fantastic. Lewis struggled more with the car, but we still have it two cars in the top five and this promises an exciting race tomorrow. As for our expectations in the race, we have to stay humble and work tonight. It won’t be an easy, one-stop race into the sunset, but we have a potential advantage with the second medium tire that none of the other teams have. So I think anything is possible, and time can play its part. Tomorrow will be an exciting evening!”