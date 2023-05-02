Red Bull still one level higher

Despite Ferrari’s obvious progress in the Azerbaijan Grand Prixwitnessed by the two pole positions and the first podium of the season by Charles Leclerc, the history of the two races held on the Baku circuit has remained the same as those seen in Sakhir, Jeddah and Melbourne: the Red Bull has been shown to have one higher gear than all the other teams competitors. The pace of the RB19 was in fact unattainable for teams such as the aforementioned Ferrari, as well as for Aston Martin and Mercedes. With the victory of Sergio Perez and the 2nd place of the reigning world champion Max Verstappen (who now sees his teammate behind by only 6 points in the championship standings), the Milton Keynes team got its third double out of four races argue.

A new cycle that scares Wolff

In this way, despite the limited number of GPs held, the Anglo-Austrian team seems already on its way to winning its second consecutive constructors’ title, as well as its third drivers’ title, regardless of the name of the future world champion. Successes that allow Red Bull to continue with its era born in 2021, and which put an end to a cycle of victories that belonged to Mercedes for eight consecutive seasons. The hypothesis of being able to witness a domination of Red Bull worries the Brackley house, starting with its Team Principal Toto Wolff.

The solutions

In this regard, the Austrian manager would have two solutions to be able to interrupt this superiority, explained to the media in the hours following the checkered flag: “The Red Bulls had about 20 seconds ahead of Leclerc in 40 laps of the race, that is half a second per lap – he has declared – and at least we saw they were pushing, so that’s the real pace. But half a second is a pretty long way to go. So, either we do a better job together, as a team, to achieve them, or we change the regulations. However, I don’t think we should focus on the second hypothesis; we just have to win on merit, and winning on merit means being smarter and having a faster development program than Red Bull.”

The ‘warnings’

Words that, in some way, recall those pronounced by the former F1 driver, Christian Danner, just on the eve of the Azerbaijani GP: “We have seen higher quality cars slowed down quite often through a technical directive – explained the 65-year-old a rtl extension – knowing Toto Wolff, he has his own department that only looks at what can be found somewhere. Firstly to copy it himself, and secondly to throw a spanner in the works of the opponents. I’m pretty sure. Let’s wait and see what happens.”