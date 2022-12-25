Of the 103 pole positions achieved in his career by Lewis Hamilton, one of the most celebrated for the quality of the driving shown by the British champion remains the one obtained in 2018 in Marina Bay, on the Singapore circuit. In a crucial phase of the season and his duel with Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari, on a track historically ‘allied’ by the German driver and the red, the #44 pulled a around from authentic phenomenon which allowed him to edge Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by three tenths and even six by Vettel himself and Valtteri Bottas, at the wheel of the second Silver Arrow.

To make that feat even more legendary, however, helped the fact that Hamilton had arrived in the very rich Asian city-state for that race weekend after having practically done around the world. His extra Formula 1 commitments, linked in particular to the world of fashion, in fact led him to fly in a few days from Shanghai to Los Angeles, then to New York and then to London and finally to Singapore. A tour de force, even in terms of time zones, which would have knocked out anyone but Hamilton. The same Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolffhe said in an interview with the site GPFans at the end of this season, that even the late Niki Lauda on that occasion he wanted to get angry with Hamilton.

“I remember Niki told me ‘How can you afford that?’ – recalled Wolff in reference to the impressive sequence of journeys made by Hamilton – and I replied ‘let’s wait and see’”. According to the Austrian manager the incredible ability that Hamilton has recover energy it is one of his greatest qualities. “It’s great because every time we fly together, he gets on the plane and sleeps, whether it’s day or night. Whatever the situation, he is very good at regenerating. It’s a real phenomenon Wolff concluded. but we are all different in how we relax, how we regenerate when we travel. This is something that helps him regenerate, while another person would need to stay home and lie down on the sofa. So we’re all different in that respect.”.