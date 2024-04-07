I work for the Race Direction

The Japanese Grand Prix ended with two incidents which occurred during the race and were analyzed by the stewards only after the checkered flag: the first, which did not lead to any sanctions for the drivers involved, occurred between Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo at turn 2, both ended up against the protective barriers after a contact during the first lap. A racing accident which also caused the red flag to be displayed.

Another case with Russell as the protagonist

The second, in this case which occurred three laps from the end, involved him again George Russell, but this time as a possible culprit. Unlike what happened in Melbourne, when the Englishman had to dodge Alonso, ending up violently against the guards (with the Spaniard guilty of braking early), the Mercedes driver pushed into the escape route Oscar Piastri at the last chicane after an overtaking attempt on the inside.

Wolff polemical

The Race Direction thus decided to analyze the episode after the race, with the decision that the Mercedes team principal did not like at all Toto Wolff: “It is completely ridiculous to investigate this – he told Sky Sports Deutschland – I usually don't agree 100% or less, but in the end there wasn't no contact and no gain in terms of position. So it is madness“.