Toto Wolff knows Nyck de Vries as a nice pear and Mick Schumacher should see him as an example.

Well, that’s noted. Toto Wolff who is positive about a Dutchman, that is unique. No, that’s not true. Toto is usually only a bit more negative about Max Verstappen, he is often positive about Nyck. Now again, because he says that Mick should look closely at Nyck for his future possibilities in Formula 1.

Wolff about Nyck de Vries

Look, we are of course very proud that two Dutchmen will soon be driving in F1. And hopefully also two Dutchmen who put in good performances and make the GPs more exciting. For Nyck, a place in the royal class has required some patience. But now he comes into action for AlphaTauri, which of course we all wish him.

According to Toto, this shows that a behind-the-scenes role, which Nyck previously had at Mercedes, is just a nice role that can certainly be a stepping stone to a permanent seat. By the way, this is also a nice announcement for Daniel Ricciardo but that aside.

Mick has to leave the field at Haas after two seasons and now opts for a role as third driver at Mercedes. Drivers always want to race, so this is a step back for the German. But having no team at all and taking a year’s sabbatical is often killing for an F1 career. So Mick really had no choice.

Future

Toto is delighted with Mick’s arrival knows the Bild to report. He says the team is “getting a really nice personality.” In addition, he says that if Mick can develop himself further, a permanent chair in the future will certainly be in it again. Whether that is at Mercedes, he leaves that in the middle. Especially in a team that can offer a good and safe environment. Toto believes Mercedes can do this and is the right team for the German driver.

Mick will be in the simulator a lot in the coming year and that is where his added value for the team is at the moment. Here he can, among other things, assess the car well. He can use his experience of recent years for this and thus (hopefully) give his career a boost.

This article Wolff full of praise for de Vries and sees him as an example for Schumacher first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

