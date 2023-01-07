Among the new faces that will be seen on the starting grid in 2023 there is also that of Nyck DeVries. The Dutchman, who competed at Monza this year at the wheel of the Williams as Alex Albon’s replacement, obtaining a surprising ninth position, was in fact chosen by theAlpha Tauri as replacement for Pierre Gasly, who migrated to Alpine. De Vries’ story is particular in a Formula 1 where the most talented guys often manage to get a seat already around the age of 22-23, if not earlier. After winning the Formula 2 title in 2019, at the age of 24, the Uitwellingerga driver did not find an outlet in the Circus and was forced to move to Formula E, supported by Mercedes. With the house of the Star he won the world title in 2021, then managing to carve out a reserve role in the various teams powered by the German brand in F1.

In the 2022 season De Vries drove at least once between tests, PL1 and the race for all four teams fitted with a Mercedes engine. The lack of a seat to offer him in one of these teams, however, has pushed Toto Wolff and the management of the silver arrows to free the orange talent, allowing him to sign with the ‘second team’ of the Red Bull family. The risk for Wolff could therefore be that of having strengthened in the future the historical rivals of Brackley. However, the Viennese manager, interviewed by the Polish site SwiatWyscigow, he didn’t appear worried by this possibility, wishing his former driver the best. “I thought about it. I hope he stays there and I hope he has success at AlphaTauri Wolff said. I hope that one day he will be good enough to win a place in Red Bull, because he deserves it. And then we’ll take it in a sporty way and challenge each other on the track”.