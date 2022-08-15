“Toto Wolff sent me a message to congratulate me”. So in the hectic hours immediately following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the new world champion Max Verstappen he had removed the fear for the appeal that Mercedes had reserved to present against the decisions taken by the Race Direction in the final of the race held in Yas Marina.

“No Michael, this is absolutely not right”lo vent via radio from Toto Wolff to Race Director Michael Masi after the cars that separated Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen got the go-ahead to split, thus giving the Dutch driver the opportunity to attack – successfully – on the last lap of the race the Mercedes driver, who saw the possibility of winning the eighth world title of his career vanish.

“They are called racing and it was made so that the cars ran”, Michael Masi’s answer to Toto Wolff. Mercedes did not then materialize its appeal a few hours from the start of the FIA ​​gala deserted by Wolff, Hamilton and the Mercedes that won the Constructors’ titles in Formula 1 and Formula E. The investigation conducted by the Federation regarding the final convulsive of Abu Dhabi it then led to the removal of Michael Masi from the role of Clerk of the Coursewith the Australian who recently also definitively left the Federation.

Sunday 12 December 2021, the one in which the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was held, is still an obsession in the mind of the number one of the Mercedes wall: “I think of Abu Dhabi every day – admitted Wolff interviewed by the newspaper Autosport – but I have no doubt that Max Verstappen is a deserving world champion. It’s just that sporting fairness was kicked around that day and I’m very attached to values ​​such as fairness “. According to Wolff, the new course launched by Mohammed Ben Sulayem is going in the right direction: “The goal is to be transparent and provide good governance. The men Ben Sulayem is relying on have no prior opinions and are open-minded. From this point of view, the direction indicated by the President is the right one ”.