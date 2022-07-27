The trend of the season of the Mercedes it is certainly growing. The Brackley team, on the other hand, certainly could not attest to the disappointing performances at the beginning of the year. Net of the controversy on the resolution of the problem of porpoising, the Silver Arrows have embarked on a virtuous path that – slowly but steadily – is filing down those tenths necessary to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari. Teams that, however, still remain distant, as Paul Ricard decreed. The frustration of team principal Toto was great Wolff after qualifying for the French Grand Prix (“We got a slap in the face“). Evidently the Austrian believed that the updates to the W13 brought his car much closer to those of its rivals: and now what could Hungary reserve for the Brackley team? In theory, a track that favors downforce over pure speed may favor Mercedes, but Wolff doesn’t know what exactly to expect from his team: every time expectations have risen, disappointments have also arrived.

“It was encouraging to get such an important point haul in France, but we know there is still a lot of work to be done. The gap from the leaders on the single lap persists and we struggle more at the start of the stints. We need to continue to perform better and, keeping the mindset and spirit that stimulated all the hard work in the factories, I am sure we will succeed. Our reliability was once again good and we got a double podium thanks to the performances of Lewis and George“, These are the words of Wolff to the Mercedes channels. “Now we focus on Hungary and a very different circuit: narrow, winding and bumpy, almost the opposite of what we have been to. It is difficult to predict how we will go, it will be an unknown factor, because this year our expectations have not always lived up to reality, in terms of tracks suitable for the W13. However, we will give our all and look forward to being in Budapest and receiving a warm welcome from the fans“.