Although more than a year has passed since the daring, discussed and controversial championship finale of Abu Dhabi 2021, which sanctioned Max Verstappen’s first world championship victory and the conclusion of Mercedes’ domination of the hybrid era, the grudge between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, his counterpart at Red Bull. In fact, between the two in that season there was no shortage of low blows, both in terms of communication in front of the media, and behind the scenes with the ‘political’ maneuvers that were made explicit in all their power with the attempts to exert pressure via radio on the Race Director Michael Masi in the closing laps of Abu Dhabi.

In 2022 things seemed to have initially calmed down, but both with the story of porpoising – and the related regulatory changes – and with that of the budget cap, the two successful managers found themselves on opposite sides, each more determined than ever to make it impossible the sporting life to the rival. In an interview given to The TimesWolff again wanted to provoke Horner: “I practically live for rent inside his head. That man is obsessed with me. Every second I spend talking about him is a waste of time“, ruled the Austrian. There was also a thought on the difficulty of moving forward after what happened in 2021: “That period was incredibly complex, because Lewis had given everything and was about to achieve a huge result. One of the hardest things in sports is working through disappointment. But that’s when you see the value of the team. We have been together with Hamilton for many years now and we talk as often as possible”.