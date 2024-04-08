'Sir' Hamilton

One of the most particular episodes of Japanese Grand Prix it occurred during the 13th lap, the moment of the race in which Lewis Hamilton he proved himself to be 'Sir' in all respects with an atypical request addressed to his team. In sixth position behind Charles Leclerc, the seven-time world champion was unable to keep up with the pace of the Monegasque from Ferrari, also mainly due to understeer problems.

The problem and the proposal

The Englishman would then explain the reasons for these difficulties after the race, generated by a contact with Leclerc himself. Realizing his teammate's superior pace George Russell behind him, #44 implemented a real team effort with this radio message: “George is much faster than me. I have too much understeer. Should I let George through?“

Wolff's reaction

A request accepted by Mercedes, with the future Ferrari driver, then 9th at the finish line, who effectively made way for his compatriot to ensure that the latter reduced his gap on Leclerc. A gesture much appreciated by many, starting with the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Interviewed by Channel 4, the Austrian manager praised Hamilton's altruism: “It was extremely correct behavior on his part – he has declared – he didn't give up a podium position, but he understood why he wasn't fast at that moment.”