The presentation of the Mercedes W14 could also be the ideal occasion to announce the Lewis Hamilton contract renewal with the Brackley house, also following the declarations of the team principal Toto Wolff who wanted the agreement with the English rider reached in the winter. A signing which, at least for the moment, has not yet arrived, but which at the same time does not raise concerns in the Austrian manager. Shortly after the show organized by the team to unveil the new single-seater, which has returned to a black livery, to the world, Wolff said he had already discussed with the seven-time world champion about extending his contract, even if there is no particular hurry: “I had an initial conversation with Lewis, but I don’t want to set myself a deadlineto – he declared – the year is still long, but we will find the right time“.

As reported by De TelegraphWolff added further comments on his driver’s form and on his motivations in view of the upcoming season, such as to believe in Hamilton’s stay in Mercedes in the coming years as well: “Lewis is very positive and full of energy right now – he added – perhaps this is the best version I’ve seen in the last ten years since the winter. Things went badly last year, but Lewis knows the team’s capabilities and has no doubts that the Mercedes is the team he wants to be with. Age is not a factor, also because elite athletes can push their limits, as Tom Brady demonstrated in American football”.