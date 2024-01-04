by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton awaits his chance

In sports, memory is very short. Athletes who do not obtain results for a period are put into oblivion in favor of the names of the moment, and this is even more true in motorsport, where the strengths and weaknesses of the individual are highlighted or hidden depending on the quality of the vehicle they drive, hindering an evaluation clear of their performances.

By Lewis Hamilton, in the last two years, everything has been said: someone even defined him as “boiled”, before being sensationally proven wrong in 2023, when the Briton not only won the direct comparison with George Russell but also risked finishing second in the drivers' standings despite having a vehicle clearly inferior to Red Bull. Sir Lewis has shown this year those scratches of the old lion that he was and could continue to be again, if only he had a more competitive car.

Wolff's words

Toto Wolffteam principal of the Brackley team, has no doubts about Hamilton: “He is the greatest pilot in the world. If we were able to give him a car he would fight for the World Championship, I'm sure of it. It is clear that when you drive a Formula 1 car like the one we have now, you are never at ease, between good weekends and bad ones.“.

“Every time we saw that Lewis had someone in front, and could win the race, it came to life: I think we just need to give him that opportunity“. An opportunity that Hamilton hasn't had for two years: his last success dates back to Jeddah 2021, while in the new era of ground effect he has collected eight second places, curiously always behind Max Verstappen net of the Sao Paulo GP in 2022, when he completed a Mercedes one-two with Russell.