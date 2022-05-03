There Mercedes started the 2022 season at a level far from the standards he had accustomed fans and insiders to throughout the hybrid era. After eight consecutive years of triumphs in the constructors’ standings, the Brackley team is currently third in the standings, already 47 points behind the leaders Ferrari. The performance of the W13 does not currently allow the two pilots of the silver arrows – Lewis Hamilton And George Russell – to battle for the podium area. It is no coincidence that the two third places, in Bahrain and Melbourne, came thanks to the retirements of the Red Bulls.

The disastrous weekend in Imola also caused Hamilton to fall 21 points away from his teammate, immediately raising rumors regarding possible internal disagreements between the two Englishmen. In reality, Russell himself immediately diminished his lead in the standings, underlining the qualities of the seven-time world champion and explaining that he expects the Stevenage veteran to return to the top soon. The harmony in the relationship between the two starting drivers seems to be one of the few happy notes of this start of the season for the Star manufacturer, as also underlined by Toto Wolff.

“The combination [dei piloti] it is one of the very few positive moments of our trip for now – explained the Mercedes team principal, as reported by the official F1 website – they work well together, without friction. In reverse, [sono] very productive and positive for the team. I couldn’t be happier with the driver line-up. In this sense I think we have the two best drivers, or maybe two of the three best drivers around, and they both deserve a car and a power unit that makes them stay ahead rather than double. None of them deserve this“.