“A nightmare race”. These were the words used in front of the cameras by Lewis Hamilton to define his Imola Sunday. The seven-time world champion crossed the line in 13th position, lapped and unable for the entire race to overtake Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri, slower than the English’s W13 but fast enough, at least in acceleration, to prevent the # 44 to find the right opening in the only real starting point of the runway, at the Tamburello. Adding some embarrassment to Hamilton’s result is the placing of George Russell, fourth with the other silver arrow. A difference in performance that will certainly have to make the Stevenage native reflect too.

In the meantime, however, the world champion team wanted to huddle everything around its own star who had never, not even in 2013, before the hybrid era, experienced a complicated period at the wheel of a Mercedes. An example of this is the radio message sent by the same team principal of the Brackley team, Toto Wolffas soon as Hamilton’s car crossed the finish line of the last lap, certifying the conclusion of a very complicated weekend for the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. Wolff in fact ‘took on’ all the responsibility for what happened on the Santerno circuit, going so far as to define the car made available to Hamilton by the team as “undrivable”.

Wolff: “Lewis, hello. Sorry for what you had to drive today. I know this [macchina] it was undriveable and [questo] it is not what we deserve to achieve as a result. We will start again from here, but this was a terrible race “.

Hamilton: “Yes, don’t worry Toto. We keep working hard“.

Wolff: “Yes we will. We will come out of all this“.