In the last 12 years of history, i.e. since it returned to Formula 1 in 2010 after more than five decades of absence, the Mercedes welcomed to the team two riders sharing the victory of seven world titles each: Michael Schumacherwho returned to the world of competitions in 2010 after his previous retirement in 2006, and Lewis Hamiltonpassed from McLaren to the Anglo-German team to replace Schumacher himself, who definitively hung up his helmet at the end of 2012.

Contrary to Hamilton, who in Brackley was able to obtain six of his seven world championships, Schumacher arrived in Mercedes with a full palmarès, without subsequently filling it even with the victory of a single GP. However, the presence of the Kaiser has always been considered very important for the management of silver arrowswho, thanks to the enormous experience of the German, laid the foundations for what would become an unstoppable domination from 2014 to 2020, with one-two Drivers-Constructors world titles, and up to 2021 in the single Constructors panorama.

An era in which he has always been present Toto Wolff as team principal. Today the Austrian manager notes the similarities between Schumacher and Hamilton. In his speech on the official F1 podcast, Beyond the GridWolff indicated some points in common between the two champions, especially as regards their presence as part of the team management: “Lewis is obviously involved in the development of the car, and is also present at the factory – commented – but I think on race weekends he has become a figurehead, perhaps a bit like Michael was back in the day. Think of Tom Brady, who becomes more than just a football player and is emotionally part of the team. He is absolutely not like what we used to call ‘the drivers’ in the past, i.e. those who arrive, get paid to drive and leave for the next opportunity. Lewis has been with us for 10 years now, he is a member of the team ”.

In addition, Wolff also underlined the negative season for Hamilton in terms of results, however appreciating the way in which the Briton has been able to face all the challenges: “It was extremely tough for him, because we gave him a tool that he wasn’t capable of winning – he has declared – in addition to this, the drivers had an unpredictable, unstable car at their disposal, good at times, but not at others. But as an attitude, the way in which [Hamilton] he faced the season is truly admirable. There were times when the team fell, due to lack of performance, but he was able to motivate people. This is truly a management and personality trait that I have never seen before in a professional sportsman.”