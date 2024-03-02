Mercedes a little disappointed

Toto Wolff he had arrived in Bahrain with the hope to be able to see Mercedes as Red Bull's first pursuer. If George Russell's third place in qualifying could give the Silver Arrows hope, theprogress of the race cannot make the men of the Anglo-German team smile.

A good first part of the race was followed by a much more problematic second part on hard tyres, which he won Russell finish fifth at 46 seconds by Max Verstappen and Hamilton seventh, 50 seconds behind the winner.

Wolff admits disappointment

Asked by Sky Sports UKthe team principal and co-owner of the team, Toto Wolff analyzed the Bahrain GP as follows: “Considering the problems we've had, I think this is our reality. We are the third strongest team, behind Red Bull and Ferrari. We are obviously very far from Max and we'll have to see what happens, he was in another galaxy.

We need to look at ourselves and understand why we have lost so much performance with hard tire. As the race went on we had to raise the times to manage engine temperatures and strangely we didn't have the rhythm. Even when we won eight games in a row I wasn't optimistic, which is why we have to maintain the glass half empty mentality to try to get out of this situation“, concluded the Austrian.