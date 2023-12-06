Wolff in the eye of the storm

“The FIA ​​is aware of media speculation centered on allegations of leaks of confidential information passed to an F1 team manager by an FOM person. The Compliance Department is looking into the matter.”. Through this press release the FIA ​​has officially opened the case linked to the privileged channel which Toto Wolff has relating to confidential information within the Federation through his wife Susie, CEO of the Formula Academy since 1 March 2023, the category reserved for young women to give them the opportunity to emerge in the world of motorsport.

It is not the first time that the figure of Toto Wolff ‘surprises’ his colleagues with the fact that the Mercedes number sometimes seems always be one step ahead regarding knowledge of the state of the art of certain issues. The illustrious precedent is that relating to the 2021 budget cap, when the Austrian manager became aware of the fact that Red Bull had exceeded the expense ceiling well in advance of Christian Horner (the ‘mole’ on the occasion was the former Mercedes Sheila Ann Rao, later removed from the role of FIA secretary).

Through an official press release, F1 distanced itself from the FIA, confirming what in all respects is a very long tug-of-war over the control of the world championship: “We are certain that no member of our team has made unauthorized communications to any team manager And We wish to warn anyone against making imprudent and serious, unfounded accusations“ we read in the note issued by the FOM.

What the FIA ​​code of ethics says

The Ethical code of the FIA ​​states that confidentiality is one of its four main commitments: “All FIA members and any third parties must classify as confidential or secret any information that is not made public and of which they are made aware exclusively for the purpose of correctly exercising their duty. Any information or opinion should only be disclosed in accordance with the principles, guidelines and objectives of the FIA ​​and its members.”, we read in the regulation. The FIA ​​Compliance Department has been put into action to verify compliance with this point of the FIA ​​code of ethics.

Compliance Department: The precedent tied to Lance Stroll

Lately The FIA ​​Compliance Department intervened at the Qatar Grand Prix to investigate Lance Stroll’s outburst against a member of the Aston Martin team. The Canadian driver, in a rage following his elimination in Q1, got out of the cockpit in a rather bizarre manner, even rejecting an attempt to intervene by an Aston Martin staff member. Lance Stroll – who apologized for the episode – was sanctioned with a formal warning regarding what happened.

Conflict of interest: what the F1 code of conduct says

In the F1 code of conduct there is a section related to conflict of interest which states: “We must always act in the interests of F1 and avoid any conflict of interest. This means avoiding personal, family or financial situations that conflict, or could be perceived to conflict, with those of Formula 1. If you believe a conflict may exist, you must disclose the details to your manager who, in consultation with the team dedicated to Compliance, will recommend the actions to be taken. In most cases, the conflict is resolved with the removal of the figure in question.”. Therefore according to the F1 code of conduct Toto Wolff should have consulted his superior manager if he felt the risk of incurring a conflict of interest. But since Wolff is the Mercedes team principal, he doesn’t have a manager to consult above himself.