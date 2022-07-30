“We are talking about a problem that has not occurred in the last few races and that has mainly affected only one team that is lobbying to obtain a regulation that is perfect for its car philosophy”. Thus the Red Bull team principal Christian Hornerwithout naming Mercedes directly, he expressed his position against the technical directive 039 ready to become reality starting from the Belgian Grand Prix and returning to the track at the end of the summer break.

The obligation to raise the cars for safety reasons it is a decision that will penalize the teams that have managed to work very well by exploiting every twist of the regulation to put on the track cars such as the Red Bull RB18 and the Ferrari F1-75 capable of making the most of the ground effect by adhering to the terrain without running into the phenomenon of porpoising, the aerodynamic rebound that has amazed everyone since the winter tests in Barcelona.

The 2 August it will be day X to actually know the definitive contours of the technical directive challenged by six teams who also underlined that the changes in the air flows that will arise from these innovations are even aimed at disavowing the nature of the 2022 regulation because it will be more difficult to follow the cars in front due to the harmful vortices that will partly recreate themselves.

Toto Wolff thus responded to Christian Horner’s allusions that the technical directive was ‘tailor-made’ for the concept behind the Mercedes W13: “People don’t understand two things – explained interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – first there is a problem of hopping that the team doctors say is risky for the drivers. Most of them argue that the problem exists. Second: the FIA ​​has proposed as a solution to lift the cars off the ground. But I don’t know if this will benefit us. It’s a lottery and I don’t know if I have the winning ticket in my pocket“.