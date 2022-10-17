In 18 championship matches, 14 times once Red Bull he saw the checkered flag first. The other four GPs went to the Ferrariand for now the Mercedes she was left with a dry mouth. Even if Brackley’s team found the flicker between Austin, Mexico City, Interlagos and Yas Marina, the season would be extremely disappointing: starting with trumpet blasts and eye-rubbing simulator performances, the concept of tapered bellies brought to the track. from the W13 he didn’t make it, and only in the second part of the championship did the team manage to patch up some flaws, especially in the race pace.

However, the recovery of the Mercedes did not affect the Red Bull-Ferrari duo, the only ones to win a race this year. To read the rankings, the use of the term “duo” seems to seek a fight that never took place, but the F1-75 at the beginning of the year was at least on par with the RB18 for a long time. The main Mercedes Toto Wolff team is also convinced of this: “In any sport, the cycles are destined to end sooner or later, and this has happened to us too, there is nothing strange. It ended because we made the wrong operation of the machine, but at the same time we are confident of solving our problems. We didn’t do a job as good as Ferrari and Red Bull. The F1-75 was in my opinion the fastest car until the summer breakbut was unable to translate this advantage into points“, Said the Austrian a Channel 4. “We are third, it’s not a drama, it’s still a respectable result, because we could have gone even further back. Now we simply have to solve our problems, also because we want to get back to fighting for race wins and for the championship. We don’t have the right to win all the championshipsbecause that would be silly“.