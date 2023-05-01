The first weekend was staged in Azerbaijan with the revised format of the sprint race, which added a second qualifying session instead of the second free practice session on Saturday morning. Net of some overtaking favored by the DRS and a rather marked rubber delta, the weekend did not provide the show the promoters were expecting.

This track has shown in the past that, when not creating confusing situations, it doesn’t really offer much action on the track, mainly because the time gained on the straight is not enough to compensate for the time lost in the more driven sector, where dirty air affects important way. A clearly visible element also in yesterday’s race, where there were very few overtakings.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff also spoke about this aspect, according to which F1 should divert attention from changes to the format to focus on how to make the races less boring for spectators. Wolff believes that the lack of Baku weekend should be an alarm bell to induce F1 and the teams to evaluate which elements do not work with the current rules.

“It wasn’t a thriller today. There was no overtaking, even with a big difference in pace. It wasn’t a great show,” said Wolff after the race in Baku.

“We have to analyze the weekend with the sprint format, where there are some positive aspects that we can draw from, but in the end it all boils down to the races. We need tough battles and I think yesterday [in volata] the most important moment was when George [Russell] and Max [Verstappen] they were able to battle it out. Today there was none of that.”

“Even if you’re within two tenths, it’s very difficult to overtake, almost impossible, unless the other driver makes a mistake. We have to analyze the situation well and figure out how to avoid a boring race.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

While Wolff has suggested that the FIA’s decision to shorten the DRS zone by one hundred meters hasn’t decisively impacted the fact that not much overtaking has been seen, there is a growing consensus among drivers that the 2023 cars are more difficult to follow compared to last year’s ones.

Race winner of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​Sergio Perez, said: “I feel these cars generate a little more downforce and by generating a little more downforce, the car behind struggles a little more to follow us. In my opinion, it was not right to shorten the DRS, because it already becomes more difficult to overtake compared to last year, so it is something we should review,” explained the Mexican, suggesting that it is also simply part of the process evolution of the cars, which over the years become more sensitive to the car in front.

A perspective also shared by the FIA ​​and F1, according to which it is normal that, over the years, with normal developments, those values ​​found in 2022 may gradually decrease, even if they are far from the numbers in dirty air that were recorded until 2021 .

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It’s about understanding why it wasn’t so much fun. We had two cars sailing into the sunset on merit and then there was a 20-second gap. Today I can’t tell between Aston Martin, Ferrari and us who is faster. When you are stuck there you stay and that is it”.

“For us it’s about finding other sets of data in the next races, seeing how the situation develops and then maybe we need to adapt.”