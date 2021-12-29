“The rules are the rules, the coherence of the application of the rules is important and no decision should ever go against the rules just to make the action on the track more exciting”. Toto Wolff after what happened in the final in Abu Dhabi, a grand prix at the end of which the Clerk of the Course Michael Masi forced the restart procedure under the Safety Car regime to make possible a last flying lap in which Max Verstappen attacked and overtook Lewis Hamilton, winning the world title, strongly underlined the fact that F1 must not distort itself to meet the spectacle at all costs. The number one of the Mercedes wall compared the final of Yas Masina to the ‘mano de Dios’ of Diego Armando Maradona, or the famous goal scored in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup against England, defining the restart after the Safety Car is an unsportsmanlike gesture that is the result of a freestyle reading of the rules.

Faced with the provocation of an epilogue that may seem like an invasion of the series Netflix ‘Drive to survive’ in reality Wolff replied: “I would never say these things because in the end, we provide entertainment but the entertainment has to follow the sport and not the other way around – added the Mercedes team principal as reported by the newspaper GP Fans – we love Netflix and ‘Drive to Survive’. Stefano Domenicali is doing a phenomenal job in marketing to promote this sport and Stefano, as a true driver, would have no interest in interfering in racing just to promote the entertainment factor. I cannot judge the pressures to which the Clerk of the Course is subjected, but in any case, we are credible as a sport because it is sport and not wrestling“. Michael Masi, in response to Wolff’s radio protests, replied: “It’s a car ride ok? We made sure that the cars ran ”.