Since the beginning of the hybrid era of Formula 1, born in 2014, the Mercedes experienced its worst moment in terms of competitiveness last season. The Anglo-German team, after taking the eighth consecutive Constructors’ title in 2021, took to the track in 2022 with the W13, a single-seater that proved to be completely unsuccessful when compared with those of its major rivals such as Ferrari and Red Bull. Only in the penultimate round, in Sao Paulo, did Mercedes manage to avoid the nightmare of an entire year without victories thanks to the success of George Russell (the first of his career), who demonstrated the team’s progress in the last part of the season.

Developments that have reduced the obvious problems of porpoising in the first half of the world championship, which prompted the team to start the W14 project early, the single-seater with which Mercedes will participate in the championship 2023. A study launched with the aim of eliminating the difficulties suffered last season, and which would not have been resolved even if the budget rule chap.

A consideration, the latter, underlined directly by the team principal Toto Wolff. The manager, during an intervention in the podcast Beyond the Gridin fact indicated that, even without a spending limit of 140 million dollars, Mercedes could not have done anything to stem the problems encountered: “It wouldn’t have made a difference – commented the 50-year-old Austrian – we do not lack the skills, nor the tools, nor the time. More than anything it was necessary to remove one layer after another to get to the cause of the problem. So nothing would have changed.”.

However, the experience accumulated this year could be of help to Mercedes itself, which will be able to study the complexities faced in order to be able to present a more performing car, the W14, in view of 2023: “We are changing some aspects of the architecture and layout of the car, which it should lead us in the right direction Wolff added. but as with these new regulations, sometimes you discover one problem and then realize there was another underneath. We must remain humble and not feel entitled to go back to winning immediately.”