Second place, but no victories

Although 2023 ended with the satisfaction of having beaten Ferrari in the fight for second place in the Constructors' World Championship, Mercedes' season cannot be considered positive. Indeed, in terms of numbers it is the worst of the last ten years: in fact you have to go back to 2011 to find the last year without their victory in the race.

If last year the double in Interlagos partially saved a bad season, this year Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have never climbed onto the top step of the podium. Thanks to a stellar Red Bull, of course, but also the fault of a team that insisted on a flawed project (perhaps also due to the victory at Interlagos, which perhaps gave Mercedes the illusion of having found the key to turning the corner). Team principal Toto closed a year to forget Wolff he took on the role of the professor, trying to evaluate the team's year and – by extension – his own too.

Wolff's words

“The stopwatch never lies. We achieved a respectable second place in the Constructors' Championship, but we had no chance against Red Bull in the World Championship. The final result deserves a 3“, these are the words of the Austrian a Bild. At this point it is necessary to explain grade rating scale in Germany: in fact, we go from 1 to 6, where 1 is excellent and 6 is seriously insufficient. The 3 can therefore be assessed as 'fair'. A sort of '7' in Italian evaluation grades.

“Ola Källenius (the chairman of the Mercedes board of directors, ed.) he asked me recently how we could change that. In the same conversation you also said that there is no person in the world you trust more than me. This clearly gives you a lot of confidence“, concluded the Austrian team principal. Perhaps Wolff doesn't need trust, having already amply demonstrated his leadership qualities. However, he serves Mercedes as a whole, considering that for two consecutive years the team got the car concept wrong and now has to close the gap on Red Bull.