Concept to overturn

There are numerous aspects of this start to the 2023 season that were difficult to predict, from the size of Red Bull’s overflowing dominance to the serious performance crisis that Ferrari seems to have stumbled into. However, it is difficult not to believe the Aston Martin’s leap forward as the main surprise of these first two GPs of the yeareven more so considering that the Silverstone team started from seventh position among the constructors and has so far been able to stay steadily ahead of Mercedes too. The reference to the silver arrows is not accidental, given that a large part of the AMR23 is built with components produced in Brackley and Brixworth, starting from the power unit and the rear axle. Aerodynamically, however, Aston decided to follow the path taken by Red Bull, rejecting the now infamous ‘zero sidepods’ concept carried forward for a year and a half by Mercedes engineers.

W14 2.0, no copies of the AMR23

Now Toto Wolff has imposed a total turnaround and in the next races it is presumable that a W14 2.0 will be seen on the track, revolutionized in forms and concepts. Howevera la casa della Stella does not seem willing to ‘copy’ its team clientand, contrary to what happened between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, when the then Racing Point set up the much talked about ‘pink Mercedes’, which also received a 15-point sanction from the FIA ​​for having substantially ‘duplicated’ the ducts of the braking system of the Anglo-German car. “We didn’t spend too much time looking for where [Aston Martin] find performance – commented Wolff in Jeddah – because it is important for us to find our identity. Now it’s about knowledge. Perhaps this is only the second step in getting to understand how we can fine-tune our car to achieve [Aston Martin e Red Bull]. Of course, that means taking a close look at these two cars and what they do, how they work, [e trovare] what we lack“.