Wolff does not negotiate a new contract for Hamilton, he uses an intermediary for that. But why?

Lewis Hamilton’s contract expires at the end of this season. The English driver is known for being able to negotiate well and always goes for more money. Whether that will be possible again this time, that is the question. It’s not that Hamilton is performing very well at the moment. That partly depends on the car yes, but also on the driver.

Hamilton and Wolff are not negotiating

Toto Wolff is painfully rich: he is a smart businessman. That includes good and hard negotiating, but he leaves it to an intermediary in the case with HAM. The Austrian does not like this moment, because he prefers not to discuss money matters with a friend. So he sees Lewis as a friend. Oh, sweet. However, business is business. There must be negotiation, but the two never speak directly with each other about matters such as salaries and bonuses. This always goes through an intermediary.

Toto mentions it to ESPN ‘super uncomfortable’. He knows that this moment comes every three years, but he doesn’t look forward to it. He says he has Lewis’ best interests at heart, but in the role he has he has to think of the whole team.

Friction

This can cause friction and the team boss finds that undesirable. Hassle on a personal level must be avoided at all times. That is why they use an intermediary and that is Penni Thow. We know her as manager of Lewis, of course. So the two talk about money matters through her and trust her to do this well and honestly. And apparently she can, because according to Toto she has found a good ‘ modus operandi ‘ and both parties come together.

Whether that will also be the case this year remains to be seen. The situation at Mercedes is completely different and the finances are undoubtedly too. Toto says he won’t be surprised if Lewis will leave if there is no better car or minimal prospect of improvements. This will undoubtedly be discussed during the negotiations.

This article Wolff does not negotiate with Hamilton: ‘super uncomfortable’ appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Wolff #negotiate #Hamilton #super #uncomfortable