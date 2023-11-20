Thinking back to Masi

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was tough to stomach for Mercedes at the result level. George Russell’s fourth place was transformed into eighth place due to the five-second penalty imposed on him by the stewards for contact with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who started tenth, did not go beyond seventh place. These placings, combined with Charles Leclerc’s second place finish and Carlos Sainz’s sixth place, allowed Ferrari to shorten to just four points the gap from the Brackley team in the Constructors’ classification. The sprint for second place will therefore be decided in Abu Dhabi.

When we talk about head-to-head in the standings and racing in Abu Dhabi, the mind can only go back to facts of 2021with the title duel between Verstappen and Hamilton being decided at the end of a Grand Prix characterized by endless controversies. Speaking to journalists present in Las Vegas, the Mercedes team principal himself, Toto Wolff, did not fail to make a small but significant reference to that particular day for the entire history of F1. “We will go there more or less on equal points – commented Wolff – but with a proper race director, then everything should be fine“. It’s hard to think that a Michael Masi – former Race Director of the Circus – don’t let your ears ring when listening to these comments.

Sprinting to Abu Dhabi

Controversies and parallels aside, it is clear that fighting for a drivers’ title cannot be the same as dueling for second place among the manufacturers, despite all the economic interests that are at stake. “To be honest, it’s nice to have the chance to finish second, as a positive result to finish the season, but For me, little changes between second and third place – Wolff admitted – both don’t make me particularly happy in any way.”.

On a purely sporting and performance level however, the challenge between Mercedes and Ferrari promises to be interesting and very balanced: “Everything will depend on this last weekend. They are very fast and did a good job. I think in Las Vegas we could have been evenly matched. But the result showed something different. We’ll have to run and see who gets the upper hand“.