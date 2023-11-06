The collapse of Mercedes

On a weekend that witnessed another domination by Max Verstappen, the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 will be remembered by the men of Mercedes as one of the worst in its recent history in Formula 1. He was the first to admit it Toto WolffTeam Principal of the Brackley manufacturer, who witnessed a very negative performance from the two W14s, especially when compared to those of the previous two weeks in Austin and Mexico City.

Only McLaren and Aston Martin rejoice

The third consecutive weekend on the American continent ended with Hamilton in eighth position and with Russell’s retirement, all after a race that highlighted Mercedes’ difficulties in terms of race pace and top speed. A result made even more bitter by the performances of McLaren and Aston Martin, both powered by the Anglo-German company but who reached the podium with Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso, 2nd and 3rd respectively, but with Hamilton in delay of more than a minute from the winner.

Wolff’s wrath

The outcome of Interlagos cannot be considered a simple misstep for Wolff, who does not want to underestimate what happened in the slightest: “There are variations in performance – he declared to the media – but we don’t go from being almost the fastest to where we finished in the race, i.e. eighth. Personally it’s the worst weekend of the last 13 years. It is disconcerting and completely unacceptable on our part. We have a proper structure and we are a solid team, and that didn’t look solid at all. In the space of three races we achieved two excellent second places, in both cases challenging Max (Wolff also refers to the US GP, where Hamilton came second before being disqualified, ed.), and then it ends up in nothing. I think this is not good.”

What are the reasons?

No detailed explanations were provided by Mercedes for the basis of this result, with Wolff nevertheless admitting that he had been conservative on thevehicle trim height, in order to avoid other disqualifications like that of Austin. A motivation which, however, cannot be the motivation for this performance according to the Austrian manager: “We revved the car too high, but that wasn’t the main reason for an absolutely negative weekend in terms of performance – he added – there is something fundamentally wrong on a mechanical level. It’s not the rear wing and it’s not the car slightly too high, because we’re talking about a millimeter or two. It’s about performance, but it’s not the explanation for a total shutdown. It’s disconcerting; from a very fast car, well balanced and with satisfied drivers, to a nightmare. How is it possible? What’s wrong? It wouldn’t surprise me if in the next few days we analyzed the cars and we discovered that there was a mechanical problem in the way we prepared them or something like that, but I don’t know what it will be.”