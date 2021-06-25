Toto Wolff admitted that he was not at all satisfied with the first free practice session of the Styrian Grand Prix addressed by Mercedes. The team principal of the three-pointed star draws a fairly disappointing balance, with Hamilton the protagonist of two violations of the track limits at Turn 10 and worrying graining problems found by both W12. All this while for an hour Verstappen, who clocked 34 laps, was the fastest of all, followed by Pierre Gasly, only +0.256 behind. Hamilton is just behind +0.422, but Wolff is not happy: “We didn’t do a great PL1 – he said to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 -. We still have to understand why we have graining problems and why we lose speed on the straights. If you had to race today, it wouldn’t be nice “.

GP Styria 2021, PL1: Mercedes with the unknown set-up

Asked if the Mercedes is worried about the best form of Red Bull, Wolff replied no, explaining that competition is a source of motivation for the team: “We haven’t had a real opponent for seven years and that’s good, it is an experience that must make us grow and it is the reason why we do this sport. Now we are clearly at a disadvantage, but sometimes it is only by suffering a hard blow that we can get up “.