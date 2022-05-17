On the occasion of the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, George Russell he was called urgently in Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton, unable to take part in the race weekend due to the positivity at Covid-19. In that circumstance, only a mistake in the pits did not allow the young Brit to win his first career victory on his absolute debut with the Brackley team, but his performance was still enough to make everyone understand what the talent of Brackley was. he.

Two years later, after his period in Williams, Russell is now an official Mercedes driver, where he shares the garage with the seven-time world champion. At present, compared to that small parenthesis of Sakhir, the Anglo-German team is not experiencing a period of maximum splendor in terms of competitiveness, but the internal confrontation between the two drivers is quite evident: in addition to having conquered the podium in the GP of Australia, the 24-year-old from King’s Lynn has always finished in the top five classified in the first five races of the world championship and, contrary to Hamilton’s sometimes colorless performances, Russell is also the one who convinced the most thanks to his consistency.

An aspect highlighted first by Martin Brundle in his column on Sky Sports F1who summarized the comparison between the two British drivers as follows: “It’s a tough time for Lewis compared to what George is going through, who, with most of his career still ahead of him, he’s handling the situation better than Lewiseven judging by the radio teams “. However, regardless of the former driver’s comment, the most important opinion came directly from the Mercedes team principal: Toto Wolff.

The Austrian manager, who intervened after the last GP in Miami, in fact remarked not only the technical characteristics of the number 63, but also his ability to adapt quickly to a new team such as that of the three-pointed star: “When you consider George’s resume – he has declared – who won the title in F3 in his rookie year, and then in F2, we knew he was very good. Obviously, the Williams school played the part of him, so we don’t have never had any doubts about him, which is now taking shape on the track. I really like his approach – added Wolff – he is very rational and, regardless of the position he occupies, always tries to push the car to the maximum. It integrated very well, and it’s like it’s been here forever. I couldn’t wish for a better pair than this one – he concluded – I like to see them work together, the level is high for both of them and this has translated into a good placement in the Constructors’ Championship. I’m very happy with the two of them, how they interact and how respectful they are for each other“.