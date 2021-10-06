Lto Mercedes arrives on the Bosphorus as leader of the drivers and constructors world championship, after the daring success of Lewis Hamilton at the recent Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The Anglo-German team has a 2-point lead over Max Verstappen and 33 over Red Bull Honda, and a close battle with rivals is expected for the Turkish leg of the Formula 1 calendar. On the head of the Silver Arrows dressed in black, however, weighs the sword of Damocles of the fourth power unit that he will – in all probability – get into Hamilton’s car before the end of the season, which will mean starting from the rear to serve the attached penalty. It has not yet been decided when it will be introduced and this choice could depend both on the balance of power in the field between the two teams, but also on the weather conditions. And the first predictions at the moment give chance of rain 60% on Saturdays and 40% on Sundays.

Toto Wolff, team principal, CEO and co-owner of Mercedes, commented on the upcoming trip to Turkey: “There is a lot of excitement in the team after last week. Getting back to the top step of the podium was an incredible feeling for us, especially after such a dramatic race. Obviously the weekend was even more special for Lewis as he was able to take his 100th Formula 1 win. This is an exceptional milestone and I think it will take some time to realize how memorable this period will be and how privileged we are to be a part of this journey with him “. The Austrian dedicated a reflection to the championship: “The final moments of Russia’s race showed us that anything can happen in Formula 1 and luck can change in the space of the blink of an eye. This year is keeping us on the run and is something that is enjoying us immensely. But this also means that we will have to be aggressive in our approach per season, to maximize the points available “.

Finally Wolff wanted to encourage the pilots: “This will be our goal, not only for Turkey but beyond. I know that Lewis, Valtteri and the whole team are excited about the battle they face and we are looking forward to another fun race at Istanbul Park, where we will find several unknowns such as the asphalt surface and having raced in the wet. in 2020. The track design is exciting and I hope for another show in this brilliant F1 season ″.