In the Austin la paddock Red Bull is not having easy days. In fact, the Milton Keynes team has been in the crosshairs of an FIA investigation for weeks which judged the expenses made by the Austrian team in the 2021 season to be excessive compared to the budget cap limit. The media and political fuss that hit the dominating team of the current championship is also having significant effects on the drivers of the ‘bulls’ themselves, who in America have been targeted by the public – historically more linked to the figure of Lewis Hamilton – to the chorus of’cheater‘, literally ‘cheaters’.

When the two-time world champion and Perez took the stage in the fan area both – in addition to a good dose of applause – were also greeted by numerous whistles, coming mainly from an area of ​​the open space in front of the stage. Regarding this very rude reception – the same that the Austrian fans had reserved for Lewis Hamilton – the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took a clear stance. Speaking on German TV Sky DeutschlandWolff has indeed judged how “Unacceptable” these behaviors.

“It is unacceptable. Nobody wants to see the boos, whether they are on the podium or in the fan area. I think at the beginning of the year we struggled a lot with this type of behavior – recalled the Viennese manager, referring to the aftermath of the controversial final of the 2021 season – it has been contained to a certain extent and does not even belong to that. There shouldn’t be such a thing. In Austria this attitude was against Lewis, here it was massively against Max. We must all agree. We challenge each other hard on and off the track, but we don’t have this kind of hatred towards each other“, He concluded.