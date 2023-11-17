The manhole of discord

The weekend in Las Vegas opened in the worst possible way for Formula 1, which has placed many chips on the race in the capital of sin and gambling for a year now. Instead, at the first real test – the first free practice session – the circuit built on the legendary Strip literally fell apart. A manhole hit at over 300 km/h he destroyed Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, making the Spanish driver shiver and infuriating – more than understandably – the leaders of the Prancing Horse. Frederic Vasseur reported that the chassis and power unit were damaged, thus immediately putting the weekend on hold for the Scuderia.

But Ferrari was not the only victim of a free practice session that lasted just a handful of minutes, before an awkward and embarrassing red flag stopped operations. Also Esteban Ocon’s Alpine has in fact suffered significant damage to the chassis for the same reason.

Wolff against the grain

Even Helmut Marko underlined the risk taken by the drivers, especially in terms of safety, during PL1. Surprisingly, however, Toto Wolff took the stand to defend the American event and rejected the criticisms leveled by professionals and journalists towards the organization of the GP.

“This is not a bad impression (for F1). It’s nothing – declared the Mercedes team principal – there were simply some free practices that we won’t do. Nobody will talk about it tomorrow. It’s completely ridiculous that we’re talking about a fucking manhole cover that came loose“. Wolff, however, risks having underestimated the impact of this episode at least on the weekend’s operations. In fact, the start time of the second free practice session has already been postponed, to allow for more careful monitoring of all potentially dangerous points on the track. And everyone’s fear is that something like this could happen again in the race. In that case, however, it would be too late to cry over spilled milk.