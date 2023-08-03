The AlphaTauri-de Vries divorce

In the first twelve GPs of this season, no team has made a line-up change during the championship, except one: theAlpha Tauri. The house in Faenza, part of the Red Bull family, had managed to secure it Nyck de Vries at the end of 2022 for this world championship by beating the competition from rival teams after the excellent performance of the Dutchman in Monza. Called by Williams almost at the last moment to replace the unavailable Albon, the 2021 Formula E world champion finished 9th in his first ever race in F1, immediately arousing collective interest.

Reasons for removal

However, after the signing of Gasly in Alpine and the hiring of de Vries, the Dutchman has not been able to repeat similar performances this season, so much so that not signing even one world championship point after 10 races held.

The series of negative performances made the Red Bull director lose his temper Helmut Markowho put the 28-year-old on foot to call back Daniel Ricciardo just before the weekend in Hungary, with the Australian up to that moment engaged as the third driver of the house in Milton Keynes.

Wolff’s opinion

A decision that matured very quickly and which has aroused several controversies, also given the previous and hasty contract terminations by Red Bull with other drivers such as Gasly, Albon or Kvyat. A choice that many did not like, and not even shared by the Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff. Interviewed by Sky Deutschlandthe Austrian manager would instead have given his driver more time to be able to grow or refine his skills behind the wheel of a Formula 1, also making an assumption: “Who knows what would have happened if he had been given the whole season – he reflected – perhaps he would have been a good candidate for the Red Bull seatbut that’s not our problem.”