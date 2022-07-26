In 2022 the ‘home’ races did not bring much luck to Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque Ferrari driver has, by his own admission, three nations of his heart: the Principality, of course, Italy and France. Between the races of Imola, Monaco and Paul Ricard, however, the # 16 of Maranello was unable to collect even a place on the podium. The hardest blow to swallow came on Sunday, in the French GP. In fact, Leclerc made a mistake while he was leading the race, ending up spinning in turn 11 and thus throwing away a potential win. His retirement, combined with the success of the leader of the world classification, Max Verstappen, made him fall to 63 points of detachment from the Dutch in the standings.

No one has ever recovered from such a disadvantage in the championship with 10 races to go, but Leclerc and Ferrari will have to try, starting with Sunday’s Hungarian GP. That will be an opportunity for Ferrari to try to score a double on a track with characteristics that appear congenial to F1-75. To ‘cheer’ for the young idol of the public was found, somewhat surprisingly, also a historical opponent of the Prancing Horse: Toto Wolff. The Mercedes team principal, perhaps still burned by the fierce battle lost last year against Red Bull and Max Verstappen, has indeed expressed very nice words towards Leclerc in an interview with the site NextGenAuto.

The Viennese manager recognized the difficulty of the feat that Leclerc would have to carry out to win his first career title this year, but he tried to encourage the # 16 from a distance: “It would be good for the sport if Leclerc could continue to play the championship until the end – Wolff declared, by now definitively excluding Mercedes from the world championship games – Charles is an exceptional driver, a great personality, he deserves to winAnd. I don’t know if it helps, but if I had a choice [il campione]it would be him“. A certificate of esteem that joins the many received by Leclerc in recent days, despite the error of Paul Ricard