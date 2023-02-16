In 2022 the Mercedes he showed up in Barcelona with a car that radically changed its face in Bahrain in the second winter test session. At Sakhir, however, the W13 2.0 without sides did not perform as expected by the technicians of the Brackley team, hopeful to say the least after the simulations carried out in the wind tunnel in the previous months. Porpoising has proved to be an endemic defect for the 2022 Mercedes and aerodynamic rebound will be the specter to be exorcised in a week’s time when the three days of pre-season testing begin before the inaugural weekend scheduled for the following weekend.

Yesterday, during its presentation, Mercedes unveiled a car that was rather faithful to the 2022 concept with some new features, but these could soon increase as he admitted Toto Wolff same: “When we get through the first few races, things will change a bit”, the words of the Austrian manager who therefore suggests a development plan that could overturn what has been ‘seen’ up to now. In addition to the studio photos and the car exhibited yesterday, Mercedes also published a frontal image on social media relating to yesterday’s shakedown at Silverstone, a shot from which it is impossible to know if, for example, there is anything new in the rear compared to what was officially revealed Yesterday.

Yesterday the W14 had some small engine ignition problems and is expected today at the real 100 km filming day. From what filters from Silverstone the W14 seen in the pits yesterday presents major differences compared to the one presented. If the Brackley team does not circulate official images of the new single-seater today (or if they will be images taken from a certain perspective) one might actually think that, like in 2022, Mercedes is trying to play ‘hide and seek’ like Red Bull given that the first real images of the RB19 will arrive only in a week when the tests begin in Bahrain.