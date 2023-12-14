Attack and response

The clash between the Wolff family and the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem is destined – as expected – to rise to the next level. In the political match that is pitting the leaders of the federation against those of F1, the 62-year-old manager from the Emirates has moved first, triggering the investigation against Toto Wolff and his wife Susie for an alleged conflict of interest. However, the other nine F1 teams, the alleged instigators of the investigation, are publicly sided with the Austrian team principal and the top manager of F1 Acadamey, effectively denying the federation's statement.

100 million lawsuit

Hence the step backwards by the FIA, which within 48 hours closed any type of 'judicial' investigation into the Wolff spouses. Now, however, as in a game of chess, it is up to Toto and Susie to move. And according to what was reported by the Corriere dello Sportthe most powerful family in Formula 1 is intent on go through legal routes. The hypothesis had already been aired by the two official press releases released by both of them, separately, in recent days, and it gained even more traction after theinterview given by the Mercedes team principal to the German Bild.

Wolff's plan would be to present a maxi lawsuit against Ben Sualyemaccusing him of damaging his image and requesting 100 million euros in compensation. The figure is important, but the move of the two managers is clearly not aimed at economic gain, but rather at political interest: the intention is to put the president of the FIA ​​in the corner and force him to resignalso trying to ride a branch within the federal bodies.

The Reid Option

In England, on the other hand, rumors have already emerged regarding Ben Sulayem's possible successor. The candidate would be Robert Reid, who currently holds the role of vice-president for sports. In the past within the FIA ​​Reid was vice-president of the WRC Commission from 2013 to 2015, responsible for the WRC Stewards in the two-year period 2014-2015 and President of the Closed Road Commission from 2017 to 2021.