by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wolff targets Red Bull

Starting in 2022 and 2023 with belligerent assumptions, Mercedes soon had to surrender to the evidence and superiority of Red Bull. Toto Wolff's crackdown, which ousted former technical director Mike Elliott mid-season and replaced him with James Allison, could not produce tangible effects immediately, but the hope in Brackley is that the fruits will begin to be seen in 2024 of the new course.

Wolff's words

“We have a certain gap to the leaders, but both in Brackley and Brixworth they are very motivated. We have a lot of good things in the pipelinelots of new things, and with all the learning we've had, we're in a really good position to see what's coming out“, he explained to Sky Sports UK.

“We need to take the momentum from second place among the manufacturers and bring it to the factory. It's not just about adding a tenth of downforce, there Our car had a fundamental problem. It's unstable, the drivers don't have confidence in the car and, if we can solve this problem, I think we can take a step forward like other teams have done“.

Reach the Red Bull

It is clear that Red Bull represents the point of reference for every team, including Mercedes. A reference that now seems very distant for everyone, but not for Wolff, who predicts that they have relatively less to gain in Milton Keynes than Mercedes: “Let's be honest, Red Bull has a gap because they started well with the new regulations. Catching up with them is a monumental undertaking. At some point, we have to hope that they stabilize their speed of development and that we can catch up“.