There is much anticipation for the W14, the latest addition to the house Mercedes which will be shown to enthusiasts, fans and insiders on February 15th. After a season lacking in satisfactions, with the exception of the brace achieved in Brazil at Interlagos, the Silver Arrows hope to be able to flex their muscles again in 2023, also thanks to the extra hours for development granted by the ‘ad handicap’ regulation created by the Federation. When asked if the W14 will be a revolution or an evolution, Toto Wolff he answered: “We recently had a conversation with a shareholder, who asked us if we had changed the concept of the car. My reply was: ‘What does concept mean? Is the reference to what is visible from the outside, whether the bellies will be narrow or wide? Or does it mean differences in architecture, weight distribution, aerodynamics and therefore non-visible aspects?’. With us there is no sacred coldness, we question everything mercilessly“.

The Austrian manager did not rule out being inspired by other single-seaters: “If we were to make something that looks like other cars, we definitely would. At the moment, everything is going in the direction of modifications under the bodywork. This will help, and we hope it will, improve our performance“. Wolff, in the long interview granted to the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport, then explained the sensations experienced in 2022: “To suddenly be a second behind was disappointing. It took a long time to figure out where to start and in the meantime other question marks arose. When a group of incredibly skilled engineers don’t quite know what’s going on and have a hard time fixing things, it’s a complex time to manage.”. The Mercedes team principal then concluded: “Our behavior pattern was obviously heavily influenced by eight years of victories. We had often talked about the moment when we would lose. We were aware that we should stick together, be aware of our values ​​and find a way out together. And so we did, finding a more respectable level of performance.”