by STEFANO OLLANU

The Wolff case and its aftermath

What happened in recent weeks, with the Federation and Formula 1 at loggerheads over the alleged case on conflict of interest between the Wolff spouses, it left behind clear discontent from the teams.

All the teams expressed amazement at the management of the situation, with Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur speaking of dynamics.”embarrassing” and FIA “inappropriate” no later than a few days ago during the Prancing Horse's Christmas lunch.

Domenicali puts the Federation in his sights

The president of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicalispoke at RadioRai1 in the program'Politics in football', he returned to the Wolff case: “The more F1 grows, the more there is a need for one diversification of skills, which must be clear. Everyone must examine their conscience to do their job better. Right now we need one FIA who must examine his conscience in the right way.”

Domenicali then underlined the work of the FIA ​​staff, contrasting it with what happened in recent days: “We are lucky enough to do this work because there are extraordinary Federations around the world. We cannot do without course marshals and race officials and without their contribution we would not be able to carry out our work. But it is clear that certain attitudes should not be done and I believe that this is a topic on which we should build a future, because credibility is at stake here of what is becoming bigger and bigger“, explained the Imola manager.

The value of Formula 1

In recent months a controversy had then arisen which directly involved federal president Ben Sulayem, who had questioned the possible value of 20 billion of F1. Domenicali highlighted, deflecting controversy: “The evaluation can be determined from various aspects. There is that of our company on the stock exchange, which has a purely economic evaluation, and one linked to the business connected to our platform, with the highest level partners who invest in our sector, in the teams and in us. Then there are the promoters to evaluate, who have constituted an increasingly important ecosystem and it must be considered that the growth in spectators has been truly extraordinary. Evaluating the impact of social media is complex, giving objective data is difficult. The rating is very highand we need to think about how to maintain this basis.”