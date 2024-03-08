by VALERIO BARRETTA

Chaos Red Bull, Wolff calls Marko

More and more imponderable things are happening in Formula 1. Historic alliances are crumbling, while enemies who previously couldn't even talk to each other (in front of the cameras) are now flirting in broad daylight. Toto Wolff, in this racing style Berlin Wall, moves like him.

The Austrian has in fact invited Helmut Marko to Mercedes, who was leaving Red Bull after the start of an investigation against him for having disclosed information on the internal investigation against team principal Chris Horner. And he did it by proposing to him – half seriously and half jokingly – the role that belonged to Niki Lauda.

Wolff's words

“We are missing our mascot, so we could use Helmut. He's that age, but he doesn't have a red hat yet: we could give him one“, these are the words of Wolff a Sky Deutschland.

“If Marko leaves, it would absolutely be a loss for Red Bull.”these are his words as reported by Motorsport-Total. “Helmut is a man full of life and was, or is, our favorite opponent“.